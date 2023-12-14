Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.01

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.01 and last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 100966 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

UDMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Udemy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $184.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 3,502 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $34,844.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,101,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,956,790.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $34,844.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,101,185 shares in the company, valued at $10,956,790.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Hirschman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,332 shares of company stock worth $2,115,854 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,037,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,668 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Udemy in the second quarter worth about $3,301,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 66,598 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Udemy by 115.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 73,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 39,360 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

