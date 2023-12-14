Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $493.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,670. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $409.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

