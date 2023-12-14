Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $4.60 to $5.30. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ultrapar Participações traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 227257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UGP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 128.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

