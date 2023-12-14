Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Decreased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,296 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE UNP opened at $236.56 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $144.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.70.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

