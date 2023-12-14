Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 290 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,381 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 38.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,482,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,353 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Comcast by 90,788.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,276,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $44.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $177.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.13. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.