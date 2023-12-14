Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 993 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth $14,440,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in AT&T by 7.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $170,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of T opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $117.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

