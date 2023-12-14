Unison Advisors LLC Purchases 248 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises about 0.4% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $84.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.69 and its 200 day moving average is $75.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $84.64.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,420,962. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

