Unison Advisors LLC Raises Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services makes up 0.4% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.4% during the third quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 49.1% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.44.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:DFS opened at $107.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.73 and a 200-day moving average of $97.90.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

