Unison Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 85.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $33.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.03.

Insider Activity

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

