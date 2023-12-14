United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.65. 520,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,344. The firm has a market cap of $136.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

