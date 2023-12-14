United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,030 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $87,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $8,571,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.8% during the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 80,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of UPS stock traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.27. The company had a trading volume of 294,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,487. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.26 and its 200 day moving average is $164.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

