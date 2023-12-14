United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 42.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Antimony

United States Antimony Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125,023 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 80,772.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169,155 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the fourth quarter worth approximately $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

