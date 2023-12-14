United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 42.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Antimony
United States Antimony Company Profile
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
