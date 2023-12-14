USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Major Shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig Sells 19,283 Shares of Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $463,948.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,225,781 shares in the company, valued at $53,552,290.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 18,278 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $441,230.92.

On Thursday, November 30th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 7,159 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $172,603.49.

On Monday, November 27th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 39,643 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $965,703.48.

On Friday, November 24th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,874 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $485,124.34.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 34,737 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $843,761.73.

On Monday, November 20th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 35,252 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $903,508.76.

On Friday, November 17th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,365 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $87,086.20.

USA Compression Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:USAC opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.33 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. USA Compression Partners LP has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.37 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. On average, analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,400.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

See Also

