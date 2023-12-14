UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $3.30 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.