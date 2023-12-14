V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the November 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

V Technology Price Performance

VCHYF remained flat at $21.84 during trading on Thursday. V Technology has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84.

V Technology Company Profile

V Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and service of equipment for flat panel displays (FPDs) and semiconductors in Japan. It offers manufacturing and inspection equipment for the inspection, repair, and measurement of FPDs. The company also provides photomask equipment; parts and materials for manufacturing FPDs; maintenance services; salvage services; and staffing services.

