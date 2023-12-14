Vanguard 500 Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VOO) is CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s Largest Position

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard 500 Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,154 shares during the quarter. Vanguard 500 Index Fund comprises 31.2% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard 500 Index Fund were worth $61,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard 500 Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard 500 Index Fund by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard 500 Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard 500 Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard 500 Index Fund by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $432.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $404.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.20. Vanguard 500 Index Fund has a 52-week low of $344.34 and a 52-week high of $432.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard 500 Index Fund

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

