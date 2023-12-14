Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Bay Rivers Group’s 5th Largest Position

Bay Rivers Group cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 3.6% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,218 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.50. 308,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,609. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.36. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $170.69. The stock has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

