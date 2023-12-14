Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Decreased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $169.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $169.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.36. The company has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

