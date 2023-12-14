Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the November 15th total of 180,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $63.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.67.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.2813 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.
About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
