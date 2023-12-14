Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the November 15th total of 180,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $63.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.67.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.2813 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 438.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

