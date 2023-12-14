Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Myecfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 654,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,525,000 after buying an additional 17,138 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $55.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

