Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by DecisionPoint Financial LLC

DecisionPoint Financial LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.4% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.76 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
