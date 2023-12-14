Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Invictus Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 857,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,612,000 after buying an additional 16,915 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 34,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 262.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 26,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schoolcraft Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,789,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.76 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

