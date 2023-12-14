Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $71.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $72.65.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

