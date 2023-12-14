Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Invictus Private Wealth LLC

Invictus Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 10.9% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Invictus Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $100,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $307.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $308.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.64.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.