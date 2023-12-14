Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after buying an additional 30,014 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 131,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,774,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VUG stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $306.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,508. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.94 and a 52-week high of $309.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.64.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

