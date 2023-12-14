Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Lifted by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.2% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,338,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $309.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $309.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.64.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

