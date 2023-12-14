Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Position Increased by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 8.8% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $29,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Invictus Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 135,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $248.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.99. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $257.91. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

