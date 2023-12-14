Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Cut by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 2.4% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $110.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.54. The company has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $112.38.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

