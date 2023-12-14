Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $213.26

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $213.26 and last traded at $213.24, with a volume of 41928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $211.86.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Industrials ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,233.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Articles

