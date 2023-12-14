Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 918,114 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,777,000 after acquiring an additional 340,954 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 540.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,647,000 after acquiring an additional 217,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,916,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $481.00. 134,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,715. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $310.00 and a 52-week high of $483.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $439.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.28.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

