Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.89. 1,707,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,111,204. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.2613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

