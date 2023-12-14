Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) is Family Investment Center Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Family Investment Center Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 4.5% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Family Investment Center Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $65.55 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.01.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

