Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $232.06. The company had a trading volume of 202,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,907. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $233.06. The stock has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

