Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 86.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,001 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $228.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $229.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

