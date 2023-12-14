Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Holdings Raised by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,763,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

