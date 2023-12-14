Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.7% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

VNQ stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.15. 1,264,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,166,949. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

