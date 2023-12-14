Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.63

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.63 and last traded at $77.46, with a volume of 86147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.25.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
