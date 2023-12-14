Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.63

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.63 and last traded at $77.46, with a volume of 86147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.25.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

