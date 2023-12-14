Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Up 83.7% in November

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 626,600 shares, an increase of 83.7% from the November 15th total of 341,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 993,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.19. The company had a trading volume of 265,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,273. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $77.63.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,310,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,038 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,661,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,290 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,418 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,923,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,947,000 after buying an additional 175,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,773,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,682,000 after buying an additional 43,855 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

