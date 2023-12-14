Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Up 83.7% in November

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 626,600 shares, an increase of 83.7% from the November 15th total of 341,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 993,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VONG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.19. The company had a trading volume of 265,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,273. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $77.63.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- What are blue chip stocks? An overview of blue chips
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 4 beaten-down consumer giants analysts say have upside
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.