Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $216.12

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $216.12 and last traded at $216.12, with a volume of 12934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $214.49.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.44.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000
About Vanguard Russell 1000
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- What are blue chip stocks? An overview of blue chips
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 4 beaten-down consumer giants analysts say have upside
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.