Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $216.12

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $216.12 and last traded at $216.12, with a volume of 12934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $214.49.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.44.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000

About Vanguard Russell 1000

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.0% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

