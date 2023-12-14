Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Up 165.1% in November

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 636,700 shares, a growth of 165.1% from the November 15th total of 240,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 724,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONV traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.41. 343,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,552. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.23.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.388 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.2% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1,328.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 110,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after buying an additional 102,558 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

