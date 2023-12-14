Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.89

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2023

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWOGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.89 and last traded at $80.76, with a volume of 1116820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.28.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.64.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,147,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 139,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.