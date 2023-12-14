Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.89

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.89 and last traded at $80.76, with a volume of 1116820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.28.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.64.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- What are blue chip stocks? An overview of blue chips
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 4 beaten-down consumer giants analysts say have upside
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.