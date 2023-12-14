Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.89

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.89 and last traded at $80.76, with a volume of 1116820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.28.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.64.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,147,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 139,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

