Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 91.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $78.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.64. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.39 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

