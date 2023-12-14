Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Shares Bought by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTWG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 36,165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after buying an additional 27,781 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after buying an additional 20,032 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,766,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.00. The company had a trading volume of 21,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,939. The company has a market capitalization of $778.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.12 and a 12-month high of $185.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.60.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

