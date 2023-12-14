Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Hits New 52-Week High at $211.75

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $211.75 and last traded at $211.75, with a volume of 3650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.07.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.34.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
