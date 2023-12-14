Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Hits New 52-Week High at $211.75

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $211.75 and last traded at $211.75, with a volume of 3650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.07.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.34.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 115,697.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,431,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,800,000 after buying an additional 41,395,371 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth $22,143,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 487,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,423,000 after buying an additional 273,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 504.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,764,000 after buying an additional 194,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 272.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,387,000 after buying an additional 73,356 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.