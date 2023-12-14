Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Down 23.0% in November

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $211.13. 6,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,035. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.74 and its 200 day moving average is $196.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $168.18 and a 12 month high of $211.75.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
