Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Down 23.0% in November

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2023

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHRGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $211.13. 6,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,035. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.74 and its 200 day moving average is $196.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $168.18 and a 12 month high of $211.75.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

