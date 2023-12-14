Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Down 23.0% in November

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $211.13. 6,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,035. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.74 and its 200 day moving average is $196.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $168.18 and a 12 month high of $211.75.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

