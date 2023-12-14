Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,356 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868,387 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,134 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.90. The stock had a trading volume of 157,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,177. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

