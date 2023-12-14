Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Decreased by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH opened at $77.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average is $75.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2164 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

