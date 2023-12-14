Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Short Interest Down 32.0% in November

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,500 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the November 15th total of 271,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,711,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,015. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,082 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,806,000 after buying an additional 1,734,728 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,005,000. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 532.5% during the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,280,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after buying an additional 1,077,727 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

