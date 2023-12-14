Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $60,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.31. The stock had a trading volume of 595,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,489. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average is $57.70. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1862 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

