Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Randolph Co Inc

Randolph Co Inc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.6% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Randolph Co Inc owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $22,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

VB stock traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.71. 387,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,121. The company has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.24. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $213.49.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

